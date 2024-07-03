1 hour ago

Ibrahim Osman, reflecting on his first call-up to the Ghana national team, described the experience as surreal.

The 19-year-old earned his spot in the Black Stars squad following an impressive season with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he scored six goals and provided seven assists in 29 league appearances.

Recalling his debut with the national team for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda earlier this year, Osman admitted to feeling nervous initially.

"I was quite nervous, but people had been telling me 'you'll play for the national team,' so I wasn't really sure about it," he recounted in an interview with 3Sports.

"When I got there, that's when I realized it was real. I am on the national team. Being 19 years old and representing my country, it was crazy," Osman added.

Osman's inclusion in the Black Stars squad continued in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where he contributed to victories over Mali and Central African Republic.

His performances in both club and international settings have garnered attention from top European clubs.

Ultimately, Osman decided to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, a move that reunites him with fellow Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey.

This new chapter in Osman's career marks a significant step forward as he continues to develop as a promising talent on the international stage.