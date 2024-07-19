11 hours ago

Young Ghanaian attacker Kwaku Karikari has completed a transfer to Danish club AC Horsens ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old forward joins Horsens from Serbian Super Liga outfit FK Jedinstvo Ub for an undisclosed fee after two impressive seasons.

Karikari played a crucial role for Jedinstvo last season, helping them secure promotion to the Serbian top-flight by scoring 16 goals and providing 9 assists.

His outstanding performances earned him the club's best player award for the 2023-24 campaign, recognizing his significant contribution to their historic promotion.

During his time in Serbia, the former Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC player netted 29 goals and delivered 16 assists in 68 appearances across two seasons.

His remarkable record caught the attention of AC Horsens, who are eager to integrate his goal-scoring prowess into their squad.

Karikari is set to join his new teammates immediately as they prepare for the 2024-25 season opener this weekend against FC Fredericia.