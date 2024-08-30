3 hours ago

Ghanaian prodigy Kwame Sosu Jnr has officially joined Spanish La Liga side Real Betis Balompié on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old makes the move from Ghanaian third-tier club Accra Desideros to join Betis' U19 team, where he will continue his development while being closely monitored by the club's technical team.

Sosu Jnr, who was named the best player during the Division Two middle league last year, has been highly praised for his potential and is viewed as a future star.

The young forward started his career in Accra, and this transfer marks his first experience playing abroad.

Real Betis aims to nurture Sosu Jnr into a more complete player, with the expectation that he will fulfill his significant potential in the coming years.