2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Malik Abubakari has shared insights into the football icons who inspired him as he grew up, following his recent transfer to Danish club Lyngby Boldklub.

In an interview aimed at introducing him to the club's fans, Abubakari revealed that he was particularly influenced by Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario.

"I used to watch a lot of players, but there were always one or two that really inspired me.

That’s Ronaldinho and Ronaldo—the Brazilian Ronaldo," Abubakari remarked, highlighting the impact these two football greats had on his development as a player.

Abubakari completed his move to Lyngby Boldklub on Wednesday, August 7, after parting ways with Swedish side Malmö FF.

The 24-year-old striker signed a three-year contract with the Danish club, which runs until the summer of 2027.

In an official statement, Lyngby Boldklub confirmed the signing: "Lyngby Boldklub strengthens the offensive with the 24-year-old Ghanaian Malik Abubakari.

The striker has been released from his contract with Malmö FF and joins Lyngby Boldklub on a 3-year contract. Abubakari joins Lyngby Boldklub with immediate effect."

Abubakari's arrival is expected to boost Lyngby Boldklub's attacking options as they gear up for the new season.