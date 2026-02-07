2 hours ago

Ibrahim Osman announced himself to Birmingham City supporters in style, scoring his first goal for the club in their 2–1 Championship victory over Leicester City.

The Ghanaian forward found the net just three minutes into the contest, capping a bright start on only his third appearance since completing a January loan move. His early strike gave Birmingham the ideal platform and underlined the promise that persuaded the club to bring him in midway through the season.

Osman has settled quickly since arriving in the West Midlands, and his goal reflected a growing confidence as he continues to adapt to the demands of the Championship.

The 19-year-old will now hope to build on the breakthrough as Birmingham push on in their league campaign, with his early impact offering encouragement to both the coaching staff and the fans alike.