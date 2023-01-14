23 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker Sadat Karim has sealed a transfer move to lower-tier Greek side Apollon Smyrnis during the winter transfer window.

Karim has signed a two-year contract with his new side that will run until at least the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old striker departed Swedish Allsvenskan side Halmstads BK as a free agent after the expiration of his contract.

He helped his Swedish side secure a return to the Swedish top flight this season and snubbed the club's decision to reward him with a contract extension.

The former Hearts of Oak striker joined Halmstads BK in 2019 and made 132 appearances scoring 42 goals.

Sadat Karim played for Ghana's Premier League sides King Faisal, Ashgold, RTU and Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea, and Inter Allies between 2007-2014.

The striker has never been capped by Ghana at the senior national team level.

Since moving to Europe in 2014 he has played for clubs in Sweden like Landskrona, Prespa Birlik, and BW 90 IF.