4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa marked his first goal for Albacete Balompié, but it proved only a consolation as his side slipped to a 2–1 away defeat against Deportivo La Coruña in Spain’s La Liga 2.

The 28-year-old, who joined Albacete during the January transfer window, was introduced from the bench and made an immediate impact. Just six minutes after coming on, Obeng found the net to give the visitors hope late in the contest.

Despite his timely strike, Albacete were unable to overturn Deportivo’s goals, with the home side holding on to secure all three points.

Obeng’s goal was nonetheless a personal milestone, opening his scoring account for his new club and offering encouragement as he settles into life at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

A former Ghana Under-20 and Under-23 international, Obeng will be hoping his first goal can serve as a platform for more consistent contributions as Albacete push through the remainder of the season.