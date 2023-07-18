1 hour ago

Promising Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has secured a place in Sheffield United's preseason squad as they embark on their tour in Portugal.

Having spent the previous season on loan at Burton Albion, Amissah now has an excellent opportunity to display his skills during the tour and impress the coaching staff.

The talented shot-stopper joined Sheffield United after Ghana's U23 team was eliminated from the AFCON U23 tournament in Morocco.

Now, he is part of the squad that has traveled to Portugal for further preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Following an impressive loan spell, Amissah is determined to earn a permanent place in Sheffield United's squad for the upcoming campaign, with aspirations of featuring in the top-flight.

The German-born goalkeeper is expected to showcase his abilities in a friendly match against Estoril at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota.

Furthermore, Amissah will also participate in another friendly fixture against Rotherham United in New York, providing him with valuable experience against quality opponents.

Subsequently, Sheffield United will face Girona in Manchester, followed by matches against Derby County and Stuttgart at the Bramall Lane.

These preseason encounters will offer Amissah the opportunity to continue his development and make a strong case for his inclusion in the team.

The young goalkeeper is eager to make the most of this preseason tour and prove his worth to the Sheffield United coaching staff, as he aims to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season.