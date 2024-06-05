3 hours ago

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Joseph Anang of West Ham warms up before the pre-season friendly match between between Perth Glory and West Ham United at Optus Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to bid farewell to West Ham as his contract with the club expires in June 2024.

The Ghana-born England youth international leaves East London after a fruitful seven-year stint, during which he tasted success with the Hammers by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Despite displaying promise during his time at West Ham, Anang faced tough competition from established goalkeepers like Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski, often assuming a third-choice role within the squad.

While he made the team 30 times in the recently concluded campaign, he did not feature in any matches for the club.

Throughout his seven-year tenure, the 23-year-old had loan spells at EFL clubs Stevenage and Derby County.

Additionally, he made significant contributions to Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds in 2022.

With his departure from West Ham imminent, Anang is now poised to seek new opportunities at another club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Despite his time predominantly spent in England, the talented shot-stopper remains eligible to represent the Black Stars on the international stage.

As he embarks on the next chapter of his career, Anang will look to continue his development and make his mark wherever his journey takes him.