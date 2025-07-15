6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Frank Junior Adjei has officially joined Swedish top-tier side Hammarby IF, signing a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2029 season.

The 21-year-old arrives from IFK Värnamo, where he developed under current Hammarby head coach Kim Hellberg — a reunion that promises continuity and growth for the highly rated attacking midfielder.

Adjei has already made his mark in the Allsvenskan, amassing 50 appearances and earning praise for his energy, technical quality, and attacking flair. His move is seen as a significant addition to Hammarby’s midfield options as the club seeks to strengthen its squad for the second half of the season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Frank to Hammarby,” said sporting director Jesper Jansson. “He’s a player with enormous potential and someone who knows what the league demands. His familiarity with Kim’s system will be a big asset.”

Born in Ghana, Adjei’s football journey began in local academies before earning a move to Sweden, where he quickly adapted to the demands of Scandinavian football. Known for his close control, quick turns, and ability to operate in tight spaces, the midfielder brings versatility and a forward-thinking mindset to Hammarby’s lineup.

His connection with coach Hellberg is expected to be key in easing the transition, with the pair having developed a strong working relationship during their time together at Värnamo.

“Frank understands the tempo and style we want to play,” Hellberg noted. “He’s dynamic, disciplined, and eager to improve. It’s great to be working with him again.”

Adjei joins a growing list of young Ghanaian talents making an impact in European football. While he has yet to feature for Ghana’s senior national team, his consistent performances in the Swedish league have not gone unnoticed by scouts and national selectors alike.

With Hammarby looking to push further up the Allsvenskan table, Adjei’s arrival adds depth and creativity to the squad heading into a crucial stretch of the campaign. He is expected to compete for a starting role immediately, with fans eager to see how his reunion with Hellberg will reignite his form.

The deal, which runs through 2029, underlines Hammarby’s long-term faith in the midfielder’s development and potential.