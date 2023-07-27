2 hours ago

Zimbabwean Islamic Scholar, Mufti Ismail Musa Menk has settled a long-standing debate between Ghana and Nigeria over which country has the bragging rights to the best jollof.

According to the motivational speaker, issue of which country has the best jollof depends on which country it is eaten.

“The topic of jollof is one of the most sensitive topics in this part of the world, but I have a fact that will not be debatable”, he began.

“And I tell you that Ghanaian jollof is the best jollof for as long as it is eaten in Ghana. The moment you go to Nigeria, Nigeria jollof is the best. When you are eating it in Nigeria, the Ghana own doesn’t taste nice. So today we are eating it in Ghana so Ghana jollof is the best”, Mr. Menk smartly said in a viral video.

He also clarified his position on the topic, suggesting that he did not take sides in his viral submission.

“The problem is that some people only listened to the first part of it and they started telling me you took sides. And I said, well, we took sides with the place we are in”, Mr. Menk told Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast Show.

Jollof rice is a common staple among West African countries and it is made from rice, tomatoes, pepper among others.

The origins of Jollof rice can be traced back to the entrenchment of colonial rule in West Africa between 1860 and 1940 according to a research by Africa Conversation.

During this period, French colonizers replaced food crops with broken rice imported from Indochina.

Over time, broken rice became more prized by the Senegalese than a whole rice grain, and the dish known as Ceebu jën, popularly known as jollof was born.