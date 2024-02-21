4 hours ago

A Ghanaian journalist Emmanuel K Dogbevi is among the newly elected executive committee of The Africa Editors Forum (TAEF).

TAEF is Africa’s premium editors’ guild that represents editors and senior journalists, whose primary purpose is to defend media freedom and be the leading voice for media advocacy on the continent.

The election was conducted Tuesday (February 20, 2024) at the bi-annual general meeting of TAEF on the sidelines of the Africa Media Festival being held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Dogbevi, who is the managing editor of Ghana Business News and the executive director of NewsBridge Africa was elected deputy chairperson of TAEF for a two-year term from 2024 to 2026.

The others are Churchill Otieno of Kenya – chairperson; Emang Mutapati of Botswana – general secretary; Sbu Ngalwa of South Africa was elected the treasurer general.

Dogbevi whose journalism career spans more than 30 years, and is a strong advocate of press freedom and high standards of professionalism says while the task to work with his colleagues from across the continent to steer the affairs of TAEF is a huge one, he will do his best to make his contributions towards the smooth running of the organization.

“Our election at this crucial moment in the life of TAEF, particularly so, because of the decline of democracy on the continent and the sustainability challenges facing the media, requires that we remain steadfast and continue to work to ensure that journalism on the continent is as important as ever, and journalists feel safe to do their work,” Dogbevi said.

“This is also the time to work hard to revive all the other Editors’ groups on the continent, including Ghana, that have been inactive for some time now. This is by no means an easy task, but has to be done,” he added.