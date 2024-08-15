1 hour ago

Ghanaian left-back Paul Opoku has signed a one-year contract with Croatian lower-tier club NK Oriolik, with the option for an extension.

Opoku, who developed his skills at Faith Football Academy, brings a wealth of experience from his time at renowned academies in Spain and France.

His arrival is anticipated to significantly bolster NK Oriolik's defense as they aim for promotion to the Croatian Football League's second tier.

The move to NK Oriolik represents a promising new chapter in Opoku's career.

Known for his versatility and skill, the talented defender is expected to play a crucial role in the team's efforts this season.

Fans of NK Oriolik can look forward to Opoku’s contributions on the pitch as he seeks to establish himself in European football and help drive the team towards their promotional ambitions.