3 hours ago

A Ghanaian resident of Northern Kentucky, Clement Essilfie, is appealing for community support to return the body of his late wife, Edith Obeng, to Ghana for burial after she was tragically killed in a car accident last Friday evening.

According to police reports, Obeng, 53, was crossing Turfway Road in Florence when she was struck by a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Emergency responders rushed her to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Recounting the heartbreaking moment, Essilfie said he grew worried after several unanswered calls to his wife that evening.

“I checked my phone — she hadn’t responded. I called again at 9:00, 9:15, 9:30... I became anxious that something was wrong,” he recalled.

His worst fears were confirmed when he received the devastating call informing him of her death.

“They told me, ‘Your wife was in an accident, but she couldn’t make it.’ I broke down and wailed like a baby,” Essilfie said in tears.

Describing his late wife, he said Edith was loving, humble, respectful, and hardworking, qualities that endeared her to everyone she met.

To help with the repatriation costs, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a family friend, and Essilfie has expressed deep gratitude to those who have already donated.

“To those with good hearts who see my situation and are able to help, I am truly thankful,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that the driver involved in the crash was unharmed and has been cooperating with investigators. No charges are expected to be filed.

Essilfie now hopes to raise enough funds to ensure his wife receives a dignified farewell in her homeland, Ghana.