A Ghanaian man residing in the United Kingdom (UK) has invoked two feared gods in Ghana to kill his Ghanaian baby mama, allegedly for reporting him to UK officials, leading to him being placed on child support.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, the visibly angry man, armed with eggs and schnapps, stormed the residence of his baby mama to invoke the wrath of the gods upon her.

While invoking the curses, he said: "If any amount of money is deducted from my bank account and transferred to you, Erica Serwaa Amonoo, may the Tano River god strike you dead. If you use any money deducted from my account to buy food and eat, may the dreaded Antoa Nyamaa god kill you instantly. If you use any money that comes from me to buy food for our children, may you be killed. I will not work for my money to be used in taking care of you. Our great gods, may you receive this alcoholic drink I give to you and act on my request," he declared, while pouring the alcohol onto the ground.

In the United Kingdom, child support, also known as child maintenance, is a legal requirement for parents to financially support their children.

The amount of child support a parent pays depends on their gross weekly income and the number of children they are paying for:

Basic rate

If a parent's gross weekly income is between £200 and £800, they must pay the following percentage of their income:

12% for one child

16% for two children

19% for three or more children

Basic plus rate

If a parent's gross weekly income is between £800 and £3,000, they must pay the basic rate percentage for the first £800, plus an additional percentage for the remaining income.

Minimum payment

The minimum weekly payment is £7, even after shared care is taken into account.

The parent who pays child support is known as the non-resident parent, and the parent who receives child support is known as the person with care. The person with care does not necessarily have to be a parent of the child.