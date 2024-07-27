2 hours ago

A man is seeking a divorce from his Ghanaian-Canadian wife just one month after their marriage.

The couple, who met through social media, fell in love and decided to marry when the woman returned to Ghana.

During a counseling session with Pastor Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, the man expressed his disappointment over the situation.

He revealed that, he had hoped the marriage would enable him to obtain travel documents and resettle in Canada with his wife.

However, his plans were thwarted when his wife refused to return to Canada, stating her intention to settle permanently in Ghana.

“We had several online conversations, and she never mentioned wanting to stay in Ghana. I thought we were getting married so she could help me get my papers and join her in Canada,” the man said. But now she claims she wants to stay in Ghana, and if she is not ready to go back, then we have to divorce.”

He added that, his family and close friends were aware of his wife’s residency in Canada, and her refusal to return made him uncomfortable.

The wife explained that her decision to stay in Ghana was influenced by her desire to raise her children in the country for proper moral standards. She also mentioned saving money to start a business in Ghana and encouraged her husband to stay.

“After one month of marriage, my husband says he won’t marry me anymore because I told him I want to stay in Ghana and not return to Canada. I am here to seek advice to know if I am wrong in any way,” the woman shared during the session.