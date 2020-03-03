46 minutes ago

Sensational Singer Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly known as Fantana has said that Ghanaian men are afraid to approach her and she still can’t understand why.

The “Rich Gyal Anthem” hitmaker in a recent interview has disclosed that even though she is currently very single and ready to mingle, the men seem not to be confident enough to speak to her.

“Yes I don’t know why but they are afraid to approach me and I don’t know…I don’t know why”, she stated and urged the men not to be afraid of her and to feel free to approach her but with a condition.

“don’t be afraid but If you are not rich don’t approach me. If you are rich you can approach me”.

Asked why she is giving a condition that only rich men should approach her, she said “because you can’t love me if you can’t buy me gifts and everything that I need, then you don’t love me. I am not going to chop love”.

According to her, she lives a very expensive life so she can’t afford to be with a broke guy. “I have to pay my bills, I have to do my nails, my hair, my bags, my pants, my shoes and all the things I need”.

