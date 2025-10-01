4 hours ago

Five men, including some Ghanaians, have been sentenced to prison in the UK after defrauding dozens of people through romance scams and laundering more than £2 million.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the men exploited at least 40 confirmed victims between 2017 and 2024, with investigations pointing to a total of 99 suspected victims across the UK, Europe, the USA, and Australia.

At Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, Fawaz Ali (27), Ebenezer Tackie (42), and Michael Quartey (28) were convicted of money laundering and sentenced to four years and 10 months, four years and six months, and five years and six months in jail respectively.

Kwabena Edusei (37) received the longest sentence of seven years and 10 months, while George Melseaux (40) was handed three years and nine months.

Victims were deceived into believing they were in loving relationships and persuaded to send money for fabricated expenses, such as fines or urgent travel costs. Payments were funneled into bank accounts controlled by the men, and in some cases, cash was even sent through the post.

The emotional toll on victims has been devastating. One woman said:

“I lost my home as I could not keep up with the cost of rising bills. I feel so embarrassed and ashamed that I was scammed, so I have not told anyone. I’m very wary when any man tries to get close to me, as I always wonder if he will try and scam me.”

“It’s ruined me as a person. It took years for me to start to trust anyone again. How can people live with themselves after the hurt they create and the long-lasting damage they leave behind?”

Another added:The CPS said the men deliberately used flirtatious messages and grooming tactics to build trust before exploiting their victims.

Jane Mitchell, a specialist CPS prosecutor, described the crimes as “calculated and heartless,” noting:

“These criminals showed complete disregard for their victims, who were targeted on dating sites solely to be exploited. Their actions caused terrible emotional distress, alongside severe financial loss.”