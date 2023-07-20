20 minutes ago

Abdul Rashid Fuseini, a 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, has been given a trial opportunity at AIK, a top-flight club in Sweden.

After leaving Serbian side FK TSC Backa Topola when his contract expired on July 1, 2023, Fuseini has been invited by AIK to assess his abilities with the possibility of offering him a contract if he impresses during the trial period.

The trial period began on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and Fuseini will be spending time training with both AIK's First team and their U19 youth side until further notice.

Prior to this opportunity, Fuseini played for Shooting Stars FC in Ghana before deciding to pursue a career abroad. Now, he has a chance to showcase his talent and potentially secure a place in the Swedish club's ranks.