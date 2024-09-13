2 hours ago

Promising Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Mukadas has signed a two-year contract with Slovenian top-flight club FC Koper.

At just 19 years old, Mukadas, who previously captained EurAfrica FC in Ghana, is embarking on an exciting new chapter in European football.

Known for his vision and passing ability, Mukadas has garnered attention for his impressive performances both locally and abroad.

EurAfrica FC celebrated Mukadas's achievement, stating, "We are proud to announce that our talented midfielder and team captain, Abdul Samed Mukadas, has signed a professional contract with FC Koper, one of the premier clubs in Slovenia’s top league."

FC Koper's acquisition of Mukadas aligns with the club's strategy to invest in young talent and strengthen their squad for the future.

Mukadas has expressed enthusiasm about the move, eager to embrace the challenges of European football and make a significant impact in the Slovenian league.