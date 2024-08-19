3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah has finalized a three-year transfer to Riga FC, a top-tier team in Latvia's Virsliga, from Slovenian club FC Koper.

The 22-year-old, who previously captained Parma's youth team, has been a standout performer in Slovenia.

Over his 33 appearances with FC Koper, Awua contributed two assists and scored one goal, showcasing his talent and earning recognition as one of the top midfielders in the league.

Awua's move to Riga FC marks a significant advancement in his career. Riga FC, currently positioned second in the Latvian top division, will benefit from Awua's skills and experience as they aim for the league title this season.

The Ghanaian midfielder is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Riga FC's midfield and helping the team reach their season goals.