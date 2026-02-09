3 hours ago

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru made a long-awaited return to senior competitive football on Sunday as RAAL La Louvière were beaten 2-1 away by Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian top flight.

The 28-year-old, on a six-month loan from Anderlecht, came off the bench in the 77th minute to mark his debut for the newly promoted side, his first senior appearance since May 2025.

La Louvière had started brightly, with fellow Ghanaian Jerry Afriyie giving the visitors an early lead inside five minutes. The teenage forward fired home a powerful strike to stun the home crowd before Union Saint-Gilloise mounted a comeback to claim all three points.

Despite the defeat, Ashimeru’s brief cameo offered encouragement. In just 13 minutes on the pitch, the Ghanaian midfielder completed all of his dribbles, recorded a 72% passing accuracy and won three of his four ground duels, showing glimpses of the composure and energy that once made him a regular at Anderlecht.

Ashimeru had been working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy spell out, featuring for Anderlecht’s U23 side earlier this season, where he scored once in four appearances. Sunday’s outing marked a significant step in his bid to relaunch his career at the top level.

With RAAL La Louvière fighting for momentum in their debut season, Ashimeru will be hoping his return can add experience and balance to the midfield, while Afriyie’s early goal once again underlined the promise of Ghana’s emerging talent in Belgium.