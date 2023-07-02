2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Qatari club Al Shamal, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is expected to finalize the deal in the coming days, completing a move on a free transfer.

Mensah's contract with Turkish club Kayserispor expired on June 30, 2023, making him a free agent and paving the way for his potential move to Al Shamal.

Further details regarding the contract terms and duration have yet to be disclosed.

Mensah spent four seasons at Kayserispor before marking his exit on Monday, June 5, 2023.

During his tenure in Turkey, Mensah achieved notable success by clinching the Turkish league title and the Turkish Cup while on loan at Besiktas.

Throughout his time at Kayserispor, he made a total of 91 appearances, displaying his prowess with 16 goals and 15 assists, contributing significantly to the team's performance.

Mensah's football career gained momentum in 2015 when he captured the attention of Atletico Madrid, outshining competition from Manchester United to secure a transfer from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros.

However, Mensah faced limited playing time at Atletico Madrid and was subsequently loaned out to Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Mensah, known for his dynamic playing style and versatility in midfield, will be looking forward to embarking on a new chapter in his professional career with Al Shamal in the Qatari league.