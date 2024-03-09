6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah was the star for Al-Tai, scoring the only goal in their important 1-0 victory against Al Hazem in a crucial match in the Saudi Professional League.

Mensah, aged 29, showed his skill early in the game by scoring in the 6th minute, securing a crucial win for his team, which is fighting against relegation.

His excellent performance earned him a high rating of 7.9 from SofaScore, recognizing his key role in getting all three points for Al-Tai.

Despite the victory, Al-Tai is still in the relegation zone, currently in 16th place in the league table with 23 points from 21 matches.

Their battle to avoid relegation gets tougher as they get ready to play against Al Ettifaq on March 15th.

With an impressive record of 11 goals in just 19 league games this season, Bernard Mensah will aim to keep scoring and lead Al-Tai’s efforts to stay in the league.