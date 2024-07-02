3 hours ago

Ghana international Edmund Addo has completed a move to Serbian outfit OFK Belgrade in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Black Stars midfielder joins the club from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade and is expected to play a crucial role for his new side next season.

Addo spent the second half of last season on loan at Radnicki Niš, making 15 appearances in the Serbian top-flight league.

Despite struggling for game time initially at Red Star Belgrade, the loan spell allowed him to gain valuable match experience.

The former Sheriff Tiraspol player rejoined Red Star Belgrade for pre-season last week but has now secured a move to OFK Belgrade.

He is expected to compete in the Serbian first-tier league in the upcoming campaign.

Addo is well-known in the Serbian top-flight, having featured for clubs such as Red Star Belgrade, Radnicki Niš, and Sparta Subotica. Before moving to Serbia, he played for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, where he gained significant recognition.

The midfielder will be hoping to establish himself as a key member of the OFK Belgrade squad and make a significant impact in the Serbian SuperLiga this season.