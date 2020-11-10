1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essien has completed a move to Spanish Tercera League side San Rafael CF on a two year deal.

The 19 year old central midfielder joins the fourth tier Spanish club as a free agent having left Albanian outfit Skenderbeu Korce.

Essien who last season played for Skenderbeu Korce failed to extend his contract with the side when his contract expired last month.

The versatile player is expected to help propel the club to the upper echelons of Spanish football by first qualifying to the Segunda B.

He is primarily a central midfielder by trade but can also play in several positions as he can slot into center back and can also play at full back.

Last sseason he played eight matches for Albanian side Skenderbeu Korce scoring once.