4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has parted ways with Swedish Allsvenskan champions Malmo FF ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lomotey, 26, joined Malmo FF from French side Amiens SC in 2022 but failed to meet expectations during his time at the club.

His underwhelming performances led to a loan spell at Cyprus elite side Ethnikos Achnas during the 2023/24 football season.

Confirming Lomotey's departure, Malmo FF's sporting director Daniel Andersson expressed gratitude for the midfielder's contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

"Emmanuel is a great guy who came into this with us a little crookedly when we had a tough season in 2022. Emmanuel has done an appreciated job in Cyprus, and all three parties are satisfied with this solution.

We thank Emanuel for our time together and wish him the best of luck with his continued career," Andersson stated on the club's official website.

Lomotey will now secure a permanent move to Ethnikos Achnas in the upcoming summer transfer window after his release from Malmo FF.

With seven international caps for the Black Stars, Lomotey will look to continue his career path and contribute positively to his future clubs.