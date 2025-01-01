9 months ago

Ghana international Forson Amankwah is on the verge of joining English Championship side Norwich City.

Recent reports indicate that Norwich City has reached an agreement to sign the young defender from Red Bull Salzburg on a long-term contract.

Amankwah, 21, is expected to finalize a four-year deal with Norwich City before the summer transfer window closes. This move marks a significant step in his career following his impressive performances in Europe.

The Ghanaian prospect made his European debut in 2021 when he transferred from West African Football Academy to Red Bull Salzburg.

He spent his initial seasons on loan at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach before making his first-team breakthrough with Salzburg last season.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Amankwah appeared 27 times across all competitions for Salzburg and even made his debut in the UEFA Champions League.

In addition to his club success, Amankwah has also earned his place in the Ghana national team, marking his debut with the Black Stars and becoming part of the new generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Norwich City's new manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, is keen to integrate Amankwah into his squad, reflecting the club's interest in harnessing the Ghanaian's talent and potential.

Amankwah's transfer to Norwich City is anticipated to further enhance his development and provide him with a platform to showcase his skills in the English Championship.