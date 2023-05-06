4 hours ago

Kingsley Sarfo, the Ghanaian midfielder, played a crucial role in APOEL Nicosia's 1-1 draw against Pafos in the Cypriot First Division.

Sarfo displayed an impressive performance throughout the game, and his excellent work rate resulted in an assist in the 29th minute of the game.

The former Malmo FF player's contribution led to Lasha Dvali's equalizing goal, which canceled out the home side's opener, scored by Jeisson Palacios and assisted by Besart Abdurahimi.

Despite both teams having players sent off, APOEL Nicosia couldn't convert their chances into a winning goal, and a goal scored in injury time was eventually canceled.

Sarfo has made 27 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the Cypriot First Division.

His exceptional display against Pafos helped keep APOEL Nicosia in the second position of the league table with 65 points after 33 games.