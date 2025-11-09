7 hours ago

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was thrown into chaos on Saturday after a violent incident marred the league encounter between Katsina United and Barau FC, where Ghanaian midfielder Nana Kwame Abraham was viciously assaulted by home fans following his team’s equaliser.

The clash, held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, descended into pandemonium after Orji Kalu netted a 69th-minute goal to bring Barau FC level at 1-1.

Moments later, furious Katsina United supporters invaded the pitch, reportedly targeting Abraham, who had been instrumental in the build-up to the goal. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as security personnel struggled to contain the crowd.

Disturbing footage and images circulating on social media showed the Ghanaian midfielder bleeding heavily while officials and teammates rushed to his aid.

Barau FC later confirmed on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the match had been suspended due to the violent attack.

“The safety of our players is our utmost priority. The match has been suspended following a violent assault on one of our players,” the club posted.

The NPFL management and Katsina United are yet to release official statements on the incident, but police have reportedly launched an investigation into the attack.

The shocking event has reignited debate over fan violence and inadequate stadium security in Nigerian football — issues that have long plagued the league. Calls are growing for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to enforce stricter security measures and impose sanctions to deter future occurrences.

In a positive update, latest reports confirm that Nana Kwame Abraham is alive and in stable condition, receiving medical care under police protection.

This disturbing episode comes barely weeks after violent scenes in Kano, further highlighting the urgent need for reform and stronger safeguards to protect players in the NPFL.