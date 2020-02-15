1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Panin Boakye has made a move to USL Championship side FC Tulsa.

The lower tier side have been in discussions with the Ghanaian for the last few weeks and have now sealed the deal after weeks of negotiations.

FC Tulsa have finally gotten their man as they boost their squad for the upcoming 2020 USL season.

Panin Boakye is moving from Portugese Liga Pro side Vizela on a free transfer after seeing out his contract.

During his stint with Vizela, Panin Boakye made 22 appearances while finding the back of the net once.

Now set to begin a new chapter of his career, the Ghanaian is hoping to enjoy success with Vizela.

The club is set to begin pre-season for the upcoming USL season and the Ghanaian will hope to feature prominently.