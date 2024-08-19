4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been relegated to the reserve team of RC Lens, following a decision by head coach Will Still to streamline the squad.

Samed, who has been with the French Ligue 1 club since 2022, is now alongside teammate Stijn Spierings in the reserve squad.

The move comes as part of a broader effort by RC Lens to adjust their squad dynamics and create space for potential new signings.

Coach Still explained the rationale behind the decision, saying, “For the well-being of the group and the training sessions, it was necessary to trim the group a little,” as reported by Foot Mercato.

Salis Abdul Samed, who joined RC Lens over a year ago, has made 72 appearances for the club, contributing one goal and one assist.

Despite his contributions, the club's strategy seems to be shifting, with Salis linked to a possible transfer to Montpellier.

Under contract with RC Lens until June 2028, Samed's market value is estimated at around €8 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The current squad restructuring may pave the way for his departure before the summer transfer window closes.