4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has left the challenges of the 2023/24 football season behind him as he proposed to his girlfriend, Janine Mackson, during their vacation abroad.

Despite a season plagued by injuries and fitness issues, Partey found happiness when his British-born model girlfriend accepted his marriage proposal.

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2024, and the engagement marks a significant step forward in their relationship.

During the vacation, Partey was also seen enjoying quality time with his daughter, strengthening their bond.

While the wedding date has yet to be announced, Partey appears overjoyed to have found his perfect match.

After missing the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda in March, Partey is expected to return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10.