3 hours ago

On Saturday afternoon, Kapfenberger SV celebrated a 2-1 win against FC Dornbirn, with the winning goal scored by Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah.

Starting the game on the left side of a midfield trio at the Franz-Fekete-Stadion, Amoah played a key role in securing the home side's victory.

Kapfenberger SV initially fell behind in the 9th minute after Dornbirn's Jan Stefanon scored an impressive goal.

However, Kapfenberger SV turned the game around in the second half and managed to equalize in the 48th minute thanks to a goal from Mark Große, assisted by Sanel Bajraktarevic.

Despite Kapfenberger SV's efforts to score a winning goal, FC Dornbirn's back four remained strong, making it difficult for the home side to break through.

However, Kapfenberger SV's persistence paid off in the 72nd minute when Winfred Amoah scored the winning goal, securing the team's victory.

Following the win, Kapfenberger SV moved up from 13th to 9th place in the standings, surpassing FC Dornbirn. Winfred Amoah has now made 25 appearances for Kapfenberger SV, scoring three goals and assisting two.