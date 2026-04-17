7 hours ago

A Ghanaian pastor and 14 others have been arrested in Vaughan, Canada, following a major fraud investigation into funds meant to support vulnerable residents.

The arrests were made after a year-long probe by the York Regional Police, which uncovered what authorities describe as a coordinated scheme targeting the Homeless Prevention Program (HPP).

Among those arrested are Isaac Oppong, 38; Richard Owusu, 27; and Christiana Oppong, 41, all residents of Vaughan in the York Region.

Twelve additional non-Ghanaian suspects were also picked up.

All 15 suspects are facing multiple charges, including fraud, identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, false pretence, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The investigation, dubbed Project Great One, focused on alleged abuses of the Homeless Prevention Program—a social intervention designed to assist individuals who are homeless or at risk of losing stable housing.

Authorities say that between January and December 2024, numerous applications submitted under the programme contained falsified or misleading information, leading to an estimated loss of about $99,600.

What initially appeared to be isolated cases later revealed a coordinated network, prompting a large-scale investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit.

Working with regional partners, investigators executed search warrants at 12 residences and 10