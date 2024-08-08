1 hour ago

Rising Ghanaian football talent Jahmael Ampofo has set his sights on breaking into the first team of Dutch Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar, inspired by the success of his fellow countryman Jayden Addai.

The 15-year-old recently inked his first professional contract with AZ Alkmaar, a deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Ampofo has already made a name for himself with a standout performance at the U15 Kolping International Cup, where he was honored as the Player of the Tournament.

His contributions were pivotal in helping AZ Alkmaar secure an impressive third-place finish at the event.

Looking ahead, Ampofo is eager to build on his early success and become a vital player for his team. "I want to be important for my team every game," he stated.

"Furthermore, I want to end up at AZ1 as soon as possible. The path that Jayden Addai has taken is a good example of a path that I would also like to take."

Ampofo's ambition is clear as he prepares for the upcoming season, where he will be promoted to AZ's Under-16 team.

This move is seen as a crucial step in his development as he works towards achieving his goal of securing a spot in the first team and continuing his rise through the ranks at AZ Alkmaar.