2 hours ago

Romanian Superliga side FC Hermannstadt has confirmed the loan signing of Ghanaian right-back Nana Antwi from FC Steaua București for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old defender will be spending the remainder of the season on loan at the Municipal Stadium as he is not part of FC Steaua București's current plans.

Antwi, who previously played for LOSC Lille B, will join his new team on Wednesday, following the completion of the necessary paperwork.

FC Hermannstadt's chief, Claudiu Rotar, announced the deal, noting, "The documents are already signed.

We agreed that on Tuesday morning we will send a car to Bucharest after Nana Antwi, and from Wednesday he will start training under Marius Măldărăşanu.

I have a very good relationship with Gigi Becali, and he will also support Antwi's salary."

Despite being a promising talent who attracted interest from Danish Superliga giants FC Copenhagen before his move to FC Steaua București, Antwi has yet to earn his first cap with the Ghana men's senior national team, the Black Stars.