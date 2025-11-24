3 hours ago

Ghanaian shot-stopper Joseph Anang has been shortlisted for the Soccer Writers Ireland (SWI) LOI Goalkeeper of the Year Award, following a stellar campaign with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season, finishing with the most clean sheets in the league while marshalling a defensive unit that conceded the fewest goals across the campaign.

Season Highlights



Appearances: 36



Goals conceded: 32



Clean sheets: 18 (league-high)



Anchored the Saints’ defense in their strong push for honours

Anang’s consistency, sharp reflexes, and leadership have not only earned him widespread praise in Ireland but also bolstered his standing within the Ghana national team setup. He made his Black Stars debut in last week’s friendly against Japan, marking another milestone in his career.

The Competition

Anang will vie for the prestigious honour against:



Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers)



Brian Maher (Derry City)

Both rivals also enjoyed impressive campaigns, setting up a competitive race for the award.

Key Date

The winners of the 2025 SWI Awards will be announced on Friday, December 5th, where Anang will hope to crown his remarkable season with one of Irish football’s top individual accolades.