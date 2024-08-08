2 hours ago

Ghana's remaining hopes at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games rest on the swift legs of the men’s 4x100m relay team, set to compete on Thursday, August 8 at 9:35 am local time.

With early exits from Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah in the high jump and swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Alice Mensah, the spotlight now turns to the nation’s sprinters.

Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, who both reached the semi-finals of the men’s 100m, are now focused on the relay, an event where Ghana has traditionally excelled.

The team, comprising Azamati, Isaac Botsio, Saminu, Fuseini Ibrahim, and Joseph Paul Amoah, has been meticulously preparing for this crucial race after securing their spot at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

Team captain Joseph Paul Amoah expressed confidence in their readiness, emphasizing the importance of flawless baton exchanges on the vibrant track of Stade de France.

Their training camp in Strasbourg has been pivotal in refining this critical element.

Saminu, making his Olympic debut, strategically opted out of the men’s 200m race to conserve energy for the relay, underscoring their commitment to this event.

Past disqualifications, including those at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the 2021 World Relays in Poland, have taught the team valuable lessons they are determined not to repeat.

Coach Andrew Owusu highlighted the team's solid preparation, built on promising performances at the African Games, Penn Relays, and African Championships.

With ample rest since the men’s 100m semi-finals, the Ghanaian relay team is poised for a strong performance in France, aiming to restore national pride and bring home a medal.