Ghanaian star Benjamin Arhin celebrates Cup Glory with Internacional in Brazil

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Arhin has added silverware to his growing career after helping SC Internacional win the Brazilian Recopa Gaucha Cup following a 2-1 victory over Brasil de Pelotas.

The 19-year-old, who mainly features for Internacional’s Under-20 side, came off the bench during the final and played his part as the Porto Alegre-based club secured the prestigious regional trophy.

Internacional fought hard in a competitive contest before eventually edging past Brasil de Pelotas to lift the title, with Arhin contributing energy and composure after being introduced in the second half.

The triumph marks another important milestone for the young Ghanaian, who continues to make steady progress in Brazil since joining the club’s youth setup.

Arhin is regarded as one of the promising Ghanaian talents developing abroad, and his involvement in Internacional’s latest success is expected to further boost his confidence and reputation within the club.

Winning the Recopa Gaucha Cup could also serve as a platform for the teenager as he pushes for greater opportunities with Internacional’s senior side in the future.