Mohammed Kudus, the talented midfielder from Ghana, has rejoined West Ham United as they gear up for the upcoming 2024/25 Premier League season.

He joins his teammates in Austria for intensive pre-season preparations.

West Ham expressed their delight at Kudus' return with a post on their official social media platforms, sharing a picture of his arrival accompanied by the message: "Starboy has returned from international duty 🌟 Welcome back, Mo 🤝"

The Hammers have organized a week-long training camp in Austria, culminating in a friendly match against Hungarian side Ferencváros on Monday, July 15.

This fixture holds significant importance in their pre-season schedule as they aim to start the new campaign strongly.

Kudus, who signed a five-year contract with West Ham in August 2023 after proving himself at Ajax, made a substantial impact in his debut season.

The Black Stars midfielder quickly won over fans at the London Stadium, showcasing his talent by scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Premier League last season. His contributions in the Europa League, where he netted five goals, further highlighted his versatility and skill.

With the upcoming season on the horizon, West Ham remains optimistic that Kudus will continue to excel and play a pivotal role in the team's quest for success.