2 hours ago

Ghanaian starlet, Mustapha Ibrahim has joined Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade from EurAfrica Football Club on a permanent deal, according to media reports.

The 19-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Serbia giants for an undisclosed fee after successfully completing a mandatory medical.

The former Tamale AC Milan player will join compatriot Richmond Boakye Yeboah at the club but will be in the youth side but will have to continue his development in the club's youth set up.

Ibrahim joins with his powerful and pacey style of play combined with goals and will be seeking to earn quick promotion into the senior senior.

The powerful midfielder will be available for Red Star Belgrade’s U-19 Uefa Champions League against Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova on 12 February, 2020.