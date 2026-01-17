1 hour ago

Ghanaian football fans are in for a treat this afternoon as some of the Black Stars’ top performers in the English Championship go head-to-head. Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to feature against his compatriots Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who start for Leicester City.

Thomas-Asante, sidelined since November 25, 2025, due to injury, will begin the match on the bench, marking a long-awaited return to competitive action. Meanwhile, Ayew and Issahaku are expected to lead Leicester’s attack, aiming to maintain the club’s strong form in the league.

The matchup highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian talent in England’s second tier, giving fans a unique opportunity to see three of the national team’s standout players compete on the same pitch. Supporters will be watching closely to see if Thomas-Asante can make an impact off the bench and how the Leicester duo respond to the challenge.

This fixture promises excitement, skill, and a showcase of Ghanaian flair in the Championship this afternoon.