1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Eric Ocansey played a full 86 minutes in Ararat Armenia's 1-0 defeat to Puskas FC Academy during their UEFA Conference League Qualification Round 3 match on Thursday evening.

The fixture, held at the Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, saw Ararat Armenia dominate possession and create several scoring opportunities but were unable to capitalize on them.

The decisive moment came late in the game when Finnish striker Mikael Soisalo scored in the 89th minute, assisted by Swedish winger Jonathan Levi.

With this result, Puskas FC Academy leads 1-0 on aggregate as they head into the second leg, scheduled for August 15th at the Pancho Arena.

In domestic matters, Ararat Armenia's Armenia Premier League fixture against Pyunik, originally set for August 11th, has been postponed.

Ocansey, who joined Ararat Armenia on a free transfer this summer, previously played for KSK Lierse Kempenzonen, Eupen, Kortrijk, and SK Beveren.