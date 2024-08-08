2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has officially signed with Danish Superliga club Lyngby Boldklub on a three-year contract, the club announced.

The 24-year-old joins The Royal Blues from Swedish top-tier side Malmö FF, marking a significant move in his professional career.

Lyngby Boldklub confirmed the signing via their official website, stating: "Lyngby Boldklub strengthens the offensive with the 24-year-old Ghanaian Malik Abubakari.

The striker has been released from his contract with Malmö FF and joins Lyngby Boldklub on a 3-year contract." Abubakari will don the club's number 9 jersey, adding a new dimension to their attacking options.

Nicas Kjeldsen, Lyngby's football manager, expressed his enthusiasm for Abubakari's addition to the team, highlighting the striker's speed and ability to make deep runs, which have been areas of need for the club.

"As a striker, Malik has a really exciting package. He can give us some of what we've been missing on the front line," Kjeldsen noted.

He also emphasized that while Abubakari may not be a direct replacement for former player Andri, he brings unique qualities that align well with Lyngby's style of play.

Abubakari is no stranger to the Danish Superliga, having spent part of the 2023/24 season on loan at Viborg FF, where he gained valuable experience in the league.

His move to Lyngby Boldklub represents a new chapter in his career, as he aims to make a significant impact with his new team.

Originally a product of Charity Stars in Ghana, Abubakari has yet to earn a cap for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

However, his performances in Europe continue to draw attention, and his new role at Lyngby Boldklub could provide the platform for further growth and recognition on the international stage.