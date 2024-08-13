2 hours ago

Ghanaian left-back Frank Iruze is currently on trial with Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo, marking a pivotal moment in his budding football career.

The young defender, who has shown promise with Frienhoff Football Academy in Ghana’s Division 2, has been training with the Spanish side for the past three weeks, demonstrating his skills and versatility, especially in the left-wing back position.

Iruze's trial at Celta Vigo represents a significant opportunity to break into European football, a dream for many young African talents.

His former academy, Frienhoff Football Academy, has expressed strong support for him, taking to social media to wish him success during this crucial period.

Celta Vigo is known for its strong track record in nurturing young players, which offers a promising environment for Iruze to develop his talents.

The club’s reputation for fostering emerging footballers could provide the perfect platform for the Ghanaian teenager to make his mark and potentially secure a future in European football.