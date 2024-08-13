2 hours ago

Fast-rising Ghanaian football talent Peter Baah Junior, a student at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School, has made a significant move to the United States to join the prestigious Montverde Academy Soccer Program.

Baah Junior, who has garnered attention for his outstanding performances in various youth tournaments across Ghana, including the Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools Games at Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium, is set to continue both his education and football development in the U.S.

The young talent first caught the eye of scouts during his electrifying displays in the Baby Jet U16 Tournament in 2023, which led to his selection for Ghana's U15 National Team.

His impressive skill set and potential have earned him a spot at Montverde Academy, where he will have access to top-notch training facilities to hone his abilities further.

Peter Baah Junior is the younger brother of Peter Baah Senior, the standout goalkeeper for Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS), who was named the best goalkeeper at the Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools Championship.

Despite his move abroad, Baah Junior remains a key player for Ghana's U15 National Team and is expected to benefit greatly from the advanced training and educational opportunities available at Montverde Academy.

His development in the U.S. could prove valuable for Ghanaian football, as he continues to pursue a promising career in the sport.