5 hours ago

Teenage Ghanaian forward Prince Amoako Jr. made a resounding first impression at FC Nordsjaelland, scoring and assisting in his debut appearance to spark excitement around the Danish Superliga side’s youth-driven project.

The 18-year-old, who joined the club from Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy earlier this year, showcased his attacking prowess in the opening fixture of the Danish SuperLig over the weekend. Amoako Jr. took his chance and delivered a standout performance that may accelerate his promotion to the first team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Just minutes into the start of the game, Amoako Jr. delivered a perfectly weighted low shot on the fourth minute that led to Nordsjaelland’s opening goal- an equalizer to set the pace for the Right To Dream Academy sister club. he had finished off a rapid counterattack with the poise of a seasoned striker, slotting the ball calmly past the opposition goalkeeper.

While the match may have been a low-stakes encounter on paper, the significance of the teenager’s performance was not lost on the technical bench. Coaches and club officials praised his composure, movement off the ball, and natural instinct in the final third — qualities that have long defined the ethos of Nordsjaelland's playing philosophy.

“Prince was electric today,” a member of the coaching staff told Danish media after the game. “For someone so young, his understanding of the game and ability to impact it decisively speaks volumes. This is exactly why we invest in youth.”

Amoako Jr. is the latest in a growing list of promising Ghanaian players to emerge from the Right to Dream Academy, which has maintained a long-standing partnership with FC Nordsjaelland. The club’s model focuses on developing African talent and giving them a platform in one of Europe’s most competitive youth systems.

In Ghana, his debut has been widely celebrated, particularly on social media where fans and pundits have expressed optimism about his future in European football. Some have even likened his fearless style and goal involvement to early glimpses of other Ghanaian internationals who launched their careers through the Danish club.

Football analyst Joe Addo described Amoako Jr.’s performance as “a sign of things to come,” noting that his technical ability and calmness under pressure are rare traits at his age. “If he keeps this up, it won’t be long before he’s attracting attention from top-five league scouts,” Addo added.

Nordsjaelland’s preseason continues over the next two weeks, and all eyes will be on whether the Ghanaian youngster can build on his early momentum and secure a regular spot in manager Johannes Hoff Thorup’s plans.

With the Danish Superliga set to kick off in August, Amoako Jr. may find himself in contention for a competitive debut — a remarkable feat for a player who only months ago was finishing his development in Ghana.

For now, FC Nordsjaelland fans have every reason to be excited. In Prince Amoako Jr., the club may have unearthed yet another gem from the Right to Dream pipeline — and potentially Ghana’s next big footballing export.