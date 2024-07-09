5 hours ago

Ghanaian teenage talent Aaron Essel has officially signed a three-year contract with Scottish club St. Johnstone FC, pending international clearance.

Essel, known for his versatility in both midfield and defence, makes the move to St. Johnstone from Bechem United.

His signing follows an impressive performance during a trial match against Arbroath, solidifying his eagerness to further his development at McDiarmid Park.

"I am thrilled to join St. Johnstone. It's a significant step forward in my career, and I'm eager to demonstrate my abilities on the field and become a pivotal player for the club," Essel expressed his delight about the move.

Speaking highly of the club's environment, Essel remarked, "The staff, players, and manager have been incredible. Everyone has been welcoming, and I already feel at home here."

As an U-23 Ghanaian international, Essel is also adapting to his new surroundings. "I'm enjoying the city and looking forward to learning more about it," he added.

Essel's arrival strengthens St. Johnstone's squad with a promising young talent determined to make an impact.