An 88th-minute substitution, a 60-second impact and a dramatic comeback, it was a night to remember for 18-year-old Bismark Edjeodji in Denmark.

The Ghanaian youngster came off the bench to score a crucial late equaliser for Vejle Boldklub in their pulsating 3-3 draw against FC Nordsjaelland, a side featuring fellow Ghanaians Caleb Yirenkyi, Stephen Acquah and Prince Amoako Jr.

With Vejle trailing by three goals and staring at defeat, they managed to reduce the deficit to after making it 3-2, and Edjeodji was introduced in the 88th minute. Barely a minute later, he found the net, calmly dispatching the equaliser to complete an astonishing comeback and snatch a vital point for his side.

‎It was the teenager’s first goal of the season, adding to an already promising campaign. Earlier in August 2025, he had provided a hat-trick of assists in a dominant display against OB, underlining his growing influence despite his age.

‎But this strike carried special weight. Coming in high-pressure circumstances and against compatriots, it showcased composure beyond his years and a striker’s instinct to seize the decisive moment.

For Edjeodji, it was more than just a goal, it was a statement. And for Vejle, it felt like a lifeline salvaged at the very last breath.